Man dies from gunshot to the head; witnesses say 3 people left the scene: police

A man died Saturday after he was found shot in the head, according to Fort Worth police.

At around 8:15 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Houston Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and confirmed a male had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Witnesses told police that a group of three people left the scene in a vehicle in a hurry right after the gunshot was heard.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Police have not released the identity of the male victim.