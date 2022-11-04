Man dies from gunshot injuries suffered near Huey Street at end of October

SOUTH BEND — A Michigan City man succumbed to injuries suffered in a shooting near Huey Street on Saturday, as South Bend police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Demetrius Echols, 35, died in the hospital Thursday after being shot Saturday evening. Another man — a 50-year-old from South Bend — was also shot during the incident, and he remains hospitalized as he recovers, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Huey near the intersection with Bulla Street around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Police have not released any additional information regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend crime: Man dies from weekend shooting near Huey Street