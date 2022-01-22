Man dies of gunshot wound on 2400 block of Alabama River Parkway

A man was fatally shot late Friday afternoon, Montgomery Police reported.

Montgomery Police and Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of Alabama River Parkway to a shooting about 4:50 p.m.

Police said they found a man at the scene, who died of a gunshot wound.

More: Woman suffers life-threatening gunshot wound after fight leads to shooting

The police have not released any further information.

This is a developing story.

Jemma Stephenson is the children and education reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at jstephenson@gannett.com or 334-261-1569.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Man dies of a gunshot wound on 2400 block of Alabama River Parkway