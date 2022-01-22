Man dies of gunshot wound on 2400 block of Alabama River Parkway
A man was fatally shot late Friday afternoon, Montgomery Police reported.
Montgomery Police and Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of Alabama River Parkway to a shooting about 4:50 p.m.
Police said they found a man at the scene, who died of a gunshot wound.
The police have not released any further information.
This is a developing story.
