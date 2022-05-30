Update: Man charged with murder in Asheville shooting

ASHEVILLE - Police charged a man with first-degree murder in a shooting death May 29, according to a news release.

Asheville police responded to a call of a gunshot in the 100 block of Atkinson Street around 3:30 p.m. May 29, spokesperson Bill Davis said in the release. Officers found Keith Anthony Mosely Jr., 21, with multiple gunshot wounds. Mosely was transported to Mission Hospital, where he died, the release said.

Asheville Police Department detectives charged Kevion Martese Edgerton, 23, with first-degree murder. Edgerton turned himself into the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

Police say this was the sixth homicide this year in Asheville. Four of those have

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Man dies of gunshot wound on Atkinson Street in Asheville