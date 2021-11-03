Man dies of gunshot wound in Columbia, SC, third fatal shooting this week

A man died Tuesday of a gunshot wound to the upper body, the third fatal shooting of a young man in Richland County since Monday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said at about 5 p.m. Tuesday they responded to an apartment complex at 21 National Guard Road in Columbia for reports of a shooting.

A 25 year-old man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the department said.

A news release said deputies do not believe there is a threat to the community.

A day earlier, on Monday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the upper body at Colony Apartments around 11 a.m. He was transported to the hospital, but his condition was not released by the Columbia Police Department.

Then on Monday night, a 17-year-old man was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood in Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting took place at 9:30 p.m. at 8565 Old Percival Road. The teen was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the three victims have been publicly identified by the Richland County coroner.

Law enforcement officers did not say if they believe the shootings are related.

On Tuesday, a deputy said part of the ongoing investigation into the Monday shootings was whether they were related, but no determination had been made.

Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tips may be made anonymously.