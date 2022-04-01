Man dies of gunshot wound Friday afternoon in Cumberland County

A man was shot and killed in a vehicle Friday at the intersection of Holland and Davis streets.

A man was found dead of a gunshot wound Friday afternoon in a neighborhood off Murchison Road, officials said.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the intersection of Davis and Holland streets shortly before 4 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

There they found an adult male who'd been shot inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, an official said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that this shooting is not a random incident," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Crime news: Second arrest made in connection to Cumberland County slaying of Jessi Lindsley

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. C. Zwan at 910-677-5503 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

Support local journalism with a subscription to The Fayetteville Observer. Click the "subscribe" link at the top of this article.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Man found dead from gunshot wound in Cumberland County