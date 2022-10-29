Man dies from gunshot wound in Boise hospital. Alleged shooter called Nampa police

A late Friday shooting resulted in a man’s death, the Nampa Police Department said in a news release Saturday.

Officers responded at 10:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the 4600 block of Stamm Lane, where one male victim had been shot, according to the release.

Police received two calls. One witness reported hearing gunshots, and police said the other came from the man who fired the shots.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. Police and emergency medical teams performed life-saving measures and took the man to a Boise hospital.

According to the news release, the men knew each other. The shooting was the result of a dispute between the two.

Nampa police said there was no other perceived threat to the community. The men have been identified, and detectives have interviewed the alleged shooter.

“This investigation is ongoing and names of those involved are not being released, pending further investigation and family notification,” police said in the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677). Callers may remain anonymous.