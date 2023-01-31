Man dies of gunshot wound after hourslong standoff with Virginia Beach police

A man barricaded inside a house died of a gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff with Virginia Beach police Monday night.

Police received a call about a person threatening himself and others around 9:30 p.m., according to a release from the department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive, a residential area near London Bridge Road and Dam Neck Road.

Police arrived at the scene and established a dialogue with the person barricaded in a house. Police said he was visibly armed with a shotgun that he would place under his chin.

The barricade ended several hours later with an exchange of gunfire. According to the release, police fired “less-lethal munitions” at the man, who then shot at police. Police returned fire.

After a SWAT team arrived, police entered the house and found the man inside the front door, dead with a bullet wound. Police said it’s not clear if he died from police gunfire or a self-inflicted gunshot.

None of the police involved were injured. This is an ongoing investigation.

Police did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday morning regarding if anyone was in the house with the man, or what kind of “less-lethal munitions” were used in the case.

This is a developing story.

