Man dies in homicide reported near Smith-Hale Middle School in south Kansas City

Police responded to a homicide Monday night in the 8900 block of Longview Road in South Kansas City.

Officers were called around 6 p.m. and found a person who was suffering from an apparent trauma, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The victim’s name and any information about a potential suspect have not been released.

The incident was the third homicide reported on July 4 in Kansas City. In the early hours of the morning, police responded to two fatal shootings.

Anyone with information may anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.