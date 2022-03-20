Man dies from gunshot wound near Black Canyon Highway and Claremont Street

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

A man died from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex early Sunday near Black Canyon Highway and Claremont Street.

Phoenix police officers responded to a call about a shooting at the apartment complex around 2 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound, according to Phoenix police. The man was pronounced dead on scene. He has not been identified.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting, police said. There were no suspects in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

This is one of at least three shootings that occurred in a one-hour span in Phoenix overnight from Saturday into Sunday. A woman died from a gunshot wound after a shooting was reported near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road. Another woman was injured in a shooting near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Police were unable to confirm the exact number of shootings within that timeframe overnight.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies at apartment complex in Phoenix after being shot