Man dies from gunshot wound, police say

A man died early Thursday morning from a gunshot wound in North Baltimore, according to Baltimore police.

Northern District patrol officers responded about 7:05 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road in Mid-Govans for a report of an unresponsive person.

Police found Darius Jones, 26, at the scene, where medics pronounced Jones dead. The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office where doctors located a fatal gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.