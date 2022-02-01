Man dies of a gunshot wound after police find him at a Charlotte apartment complex

A man died of a gunshot wound he suffered at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte on Monday, according to police.

At around 3:20 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers found Lemuel Joseph Gipson, 28, in the 1500 block of Ivy Meadow Lane, according to a news release Tuesday. The area is just south of UNC Charlotte, near Old Concord Road and East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Medic took Gipson to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to a police report, a 21-year-old resident of the Piedmont at Ivy Meadows complex shot a suspect who had forcibly entered their apartment through the rear window.

The report does not say if Gipson attempted to enter the apartment or if the resident has been charged in the shooting.

The suspect and the resident didn’t know each other, according to the report.

A homicide investigation is underway, police said.

Gipson’s death is the fourth homicide of 2022, according to CMPD data.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 704-432-8411 (TIPS) and speak directly to a homicide detective. Information also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.