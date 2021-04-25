Man dies from gunshot wounds in East Hartford

Apr. 25—EAST HARTFORD — Police are searching for a male suspect in connection with the homicide of a 35-year-old local man.

The suspect is described by police as a 6-foot-tall man, who is possibly Hispanic. The man fled from the crime scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Police responded to shots fired around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area of a parking lot near Elm and Olmstead streets.

Upon arrival, officers found William Gonzalez suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Gonzalez was given medical treatment on scene and transported to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information about this case is urged to contact Det. Frank Napolitano at 860-291-7640 or call the police's anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

