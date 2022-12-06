Man dies of gunshot wounds at Portsmouth hospital; police launch homicide investigation

Portsmouth police are launching a homicide investigation after a man died of his injuries at a hospital.

Police say the man walked in to a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, and the man later died.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred Monday night near the 4100 block of King Street.

The victim has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

