Man dies in hail of bullets in the Bronx, two others wounded

One man was fatally shot and two others were wounded in a hail of gunfire Tuesday night in the Bronx, police and sources said.

The violence erupted around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of E. 180th St. and Mohegan Ave. in Crotona, where three assailants fired off 10 rounds at the victims before fleeing, a police source said.

A 22-year-old man hit several times was the intended target of the attack, the source said. The victim was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Medical Center.

The other two victims wounded in the attack were a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right leg and a 21-year-old man with a wound to the left leg. Both were in stable condition at St. Barnabas, police said.

Police made no immediate arrests; an investigation was underway.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.