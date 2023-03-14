Man dies after he's struck by vehicle in southwest Bakersfield

Mar. 13—A pedestrian died Monday morning in southwest Bakersfield after a vehicle hit him, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The victim was crossing the street at 6:16 a.m. near Harris and Wible roads when a motorist driving east struck him, though police said speed, alcohol or drugs didn't factor into the crash, a BPD news release said. The driver cooperated with police, BPD reported.

Police are still investigating so anyone who has information is asked to call 661-327-7111.