Webster woman charged in 2022 Culver Road hit-and-run death

UPDATE (Jan. 6, 2023): A Webster woman was charged Thursday in connection with the June 2022 hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Culver Road.

Gina Inguagiato, 42, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (pedestrian fatally struck), third-degree insurance fraud, tampering with physical evidence and making a punishable false written statement, Rochester police said.

She is accused of striking pedestrian Samuel Thompson, 67, on Culver Road, near Bay Street, just after 3 a.m. on June 8, 2022. Inguagiato is also accused of leaving the scene, failing to report the crash, then arranging to have her damaged car moved to Laser Street and Joseph Avenue and reporting that it had been stolen. She is also accused of filing a claim with her insurance carrier indicating that her car was stolen.

She turned herself in at the Public Safety Building and is set to be arraigned in City Court Friday morning.

---

UPDATE (June 10, 2022): Rochester police identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday as Samuel Thompson, 67, of Rochester, said Lt. Michael Perkowski of the Rochester Police Department.

Police continue to investigate the crash. No charges have been filed in connection with Thompson's death.

---

ORIGINAL STORY (June 8, 2022): A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Rochester early Wednesday morning, according to Rochester police.

A man in his mid-60s was attempting to cross Culver Road, near Bay Street, when a northbound vehicle on Culver struck the man, around 3 a.m., said Lt. Michael Perkowski of the Rochester Police Department.

The involved vehicle fled the scene, Perkowski said.

First responders found the man in the road and said that he had suffered head trauma.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Perkowski said.

His name was not released, pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

