Man dies after hit-and-run crash on Indian River Boulevard

VERO BEACH — A woman was arrested following what police said was a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday, a police spokesperson said Monday.

Vero Beach police were called at 2:08 a.m. Sunday to Indian River Boulevard just south of the Merrill P. Barber Bridge, said Officer Kelsea Marty, police spokesperson.

She said a four-door sedan driven north by a woman from Palm Bay struck a man, whose name was not immediately released, and continued driving. The man, described as a local resident, died at the scene, Marty said.

Marty said police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle that investigators determined was involved in the incident in about the 4700 block of Indian River Boulevard, which is north of the crash scene.

Marty said the driver was arrested, but she did not disclose the name of the defendant.

