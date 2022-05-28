Man dies in hit-and-run crash near University Drive, 54th Street in Mesa

Hit and run

A man died early Saturday morning after being struck by a car near University Drive and North 54th Street in Mesa, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

According to the officials, deputies received reports of a body lying on the road around 1 a.m.

Officials found the victim at the location and pronounced him dead.

Detectives do not provide information on the victim's identity, the suspect or the vehicle so far, the Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation was ongoing.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies in Mesa hit-and-run crash near University Drive, 54th Street