Man dies after hit-and-run in southwest Wichita; police looking for vehicle involved

A 52-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Monday night in southwest Wichita.

Wichita police identified the victim as James Dolton, WPD spokesperson Andrew Ford said in a news release that was posted on social media just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The crash was reported at around 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Seneca Street. Dolton was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, Ford said.

“Preliminary investigations suggests that a gray vehicle may have been involved in the incident and could possibly have sustained front-end damage as well as damage to the front windshield,” police said.

WPD did not give a make or type of vehicle and it did respond to an email seeking more details about the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident or may have witnessed it is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-350-3687, Crime Stoppers 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.