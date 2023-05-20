Man dies after hit and run in Tri-Cities. The bicycle he may have been riding is missing

A man who was walking or riding his bike along West Fourth Avenue in Kennewick was hit and killed by a car Saturday morning.

The car did not stop, according to Kennewick police reports.

Police responded about 4 a.m. to a report of a bleeding man lying on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of West Fourth Avenue.

They found Terry Barnhart, 32, who died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Before they got there a bicycle was lying next to Barnhart.

But as the person who called 911 was waiting for help to arrive, a man walked up and said he was a friend of the man who had been hit. He said he would secure the bike and walked it away.

Police believe the man who took the bike did it in good faith, but they need it as evidence, they said. It was a mountain bike style and had recently been spray-painted blue.

Fourth Avenue was closed to traffic for a time Saturday morning from South Conway Place to South Green Place on either side of Highway 395 as police investigated what they are calling a vehicular homicide.

No suspect has been named.

Anyone with information about the incident or the location of Barnhart’s bike, is asked to call 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips may be provided online at kpdtips.com.