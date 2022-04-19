Man dies after hit and run while crossing the street, police say

A hit-and-run crash left a man dead and police are looking for the driver responsible, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said it happened at National Street and Hardin Avenue on April, 19, around 12:06 a.m.

Police said an unknown car struck and killed Clarence Johnson while he was crossing the street.

The unknown car fled the scene, police said

According to police, the car is dark blue, missing a side-view mirror, and will have front-end damage.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or Sgt Akines of the Memphis Police Department STIS Bureau at 901-636-4740.

