Man dies in hospital after assault outside Loddon pub

Police cordoned off part of Bridge Street, where medical equipment was still visible on the ground

A man who was critically injured after being assaulted outside a pub has now died in hospital, police said.

The man, in his 50s, was injured close to the King's Head, in Loddon, Norfolk at about 21:30 GMT on Friday.

Norfolk Police said he was taken from Bridge Street to the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital for treatment, but died on Monday.

Six men arrested on suspicion of assault prior to the man's death were released on bail until February.

Five men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested on Friday night and a man in his 50s was arrested on Sunday.

One man said he saw someone performing CPR outside the Happy Buddha Chinese Takeaway

Det Insp Sam Pontin, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: "Inquiries have been carried out at the scene over the weekend and a number of witnesses spoken to.

"These inquiries continue in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and in particular the events leading up to it."

Norfolk Police appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward

Philip Taylor, landlord of the King's Head, told the BBC the incident happened soon after he had asked a group of people to leave his beer garden.

Det Insp Pontin added: "We understand this incident will come as a shock to the local community… there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days whilst the investigation continues."

