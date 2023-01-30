Man dies at hospital after being found shot in Hurst residence, police say

A man died Sunday night after being shot in a Hurst residence in what police called a murder.

The name of the victim had not been released as of Monday.

Hurst police responded to a shooting call at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of E. Pecan St.

After they arrived, patrol officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hurst police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

At that time, Hurst police said the suspect or suspects had not been identified and the investigation continued.