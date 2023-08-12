Man dies at hospital after being shot near downtown Atlanta nightclub, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a man shot near a nightclub on Whitehall Street SW.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have not asked if anyone was taken into custody or what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

