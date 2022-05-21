Man dies at hospital after being shot Friday night, Memphis police say

A man is dead after a gun violence in Memphis.

Around 11 p.m. Friday night, Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call at Kimball and Kimball Cove, where a man had been shot.

He was rushed to Baptist East in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

The investigation is ongoing.

