Man dies at hospital after being shot outside of Kansas City home

Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Monday after a man was shot outside a Kansas City home and brought to a hospital, a spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting about 12:15 a.m. on 82nd Terrace near Euclid Avenue, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found evidence of a crime scene outside a home in the neighborhood. Someone, however, had driven the victim to a hospital, Foreman said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were collecting evidence and looking for witnesses.

The killing is the city’s 149th homicide so far this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. The city had a record 182 homicides last year and is on pace to tie or break its second-largest number of 153 homicides in a calendar year.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case is being offered.