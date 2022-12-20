Man dies at hospital after being shot in Westwood area, police say
A 21-year-old man died at a Memphis hospital overnight after being shot in the Westwood area.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Leacrest at 1:28 a.m. on Tuesday.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
No suspect information has been released.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
