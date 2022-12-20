Man dies at hospital after being shot in Westwood area, police say

A 21-year-old man died at a Memphis hospital overnight after being shot in the Westwood area.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Leacrest at 1:28 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

At 1:28 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of Leacrest. A male victim, 21, was located and transported to ROH critical. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/yeFSMxPg2H — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 20, 2022

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: