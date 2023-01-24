Man dies at hospital after being shot, Columbia police say

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting, the Columbia Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers responded to 6320 N. Main St. after an injured man was found outside, according to police. That’s the Coronet Motel, which is across the street from a Piggly Wiggly grocery store in the Northside Plaza shopping mall.

EMS determined the man had been shot and he was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not identified the man.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word about when the shooting happened.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire were not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.