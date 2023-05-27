Man dies at hospital after being shot in Swissvale

A man died at the hospital after being shot in Swissvale early Friday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Man charged after overnight shooting in Swissvale

At 2:12 a.m. on Friday, 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Noble Street. First responders found two men with gunshot wounds. The two men were taken to local hospitals, one in stable condition and the other in critical condition.

One of the victims, identified as Jamie J. Jones, 31, from Pittsburgh, died at UPMC Mercy just before 7 p.m. Friday.

A third person drove himself to the hospital, and homicide detectives found he was responsible for the shooting.

Bryan Perkins-Jiles, 36, of Carrick, has been charged with multiple counts regarding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man charged after Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s SUV stolen in Monroeville How to keep your yard tick-free as summer approaches South Greensburg man facing charges after allegedly taping pacifier in his 2-month-old baby’s mouth VIDEO: Man killed while riding Spin Scooter in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts