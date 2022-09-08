Man dies at hospital after being stabbed in Homewood

A man is dead after a stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said that David L. Kelley, 27, was stabbed by someone in the 7500 block of Mulford Street around 3:38 p.m. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian, where he died.

We reached out to Pittsburgh police for information Wednesday about what happened on Mulford street, but we haven’t heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

'An innocent bystander': Woman dies after shooting in Braddock Mother of murdered New Kensington 9-year-old demands answers months after his death Dirt bike rider hit, killed by train in Washington County was fleeing from police, investigators say VIDEO: New video shows police tasing teens during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts