Man dies in hospital days after he was assaulted in downtown Anchorage, police say

Jan. 29—A man died in an Anchorage hospital Wednesday, days after he was assaulted downtown, police said. A 21-year-old has been charged in the death.

Anchorage Safety Patrol on Saturday picked up 44-year-old Carl McGeary outside on the 700 block of West Fourth Avenue, the Anchorage Police Department said Friday morning. The police headquarters are located on the same block.

"When ASP officers went to remove McGeary from the ASP van they discovered him unresponsive and called medics," police wrote. "He was then transported to a local hospital."

Police were called to the hospital on Monday regarding "suspicious circumstances" related to the life-threatening injuries that McGeary had suffered, the statement said. Detectives interviewed witnesses and it was determined McGeary had been assaulted Saturday evening, police said.

On Wednesday, McGeary died from the injuries.

Detectives identified 21-year-old George Murfitt as a suspect in the case and a search warrant was issued for his home on Thursday, authorities said. He was arrested on a charge of manslaughter, police said.

Murfitt is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon and is being held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

