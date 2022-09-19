Man dies in hospital days after homicide in Sioux Falls, police say

A SWAT vehicle is on scene at an apartment building on Willow Avenue in Sioux Falls on Sept. 14, 2022.

The Sioux Falls Police Department announced Wednesday the death of a man involved in a family dispute turned fatal-shooting.

Arthur Rudolph Miguel, 32, from Sioux Falls, was identified by police spokesperson Sam Clemens as the man involved in Wednesday morning's crime scene at the 3600 block of S. Willow Avenue.

Brianna Marie Mattix-Hatch, 26, was shot and killed by Miguel, who later turned the gun on himself, Clemens said.

Miguel was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died during the weekend from his injuries, Clemens said.

What led up to Miguel's death?

The shooting happened at about 8 a.m., just south of 41st Street, according to prior reporting by the Argus Leader.

Police were initially at the apartment after someone called 911. Dispatchers could hear screaming. The call was categorized as a family dispute.

A 5-year-old boy answered the door when police arrived. He said Miguel had hurt a woman inside the apartment. Miguel then fled into a bedroom and police followed until the man pointed a gun at officers. Police grabbed the boy and left the apartment. As they were leaving, they heard gunshots, Clemens said.

Clemens said it wasn't clear whether the suspect fired the gun at police or Mattix-Hatch.

Later, the suspect made a call to someone and told them he had shot a woman. That information was relayed to police, who heard another child in the background while negotiators were speaking with the man on the phone, Clemens said.

A SWAT team was dispatched and ready to go inside the apartment when another gunshot was heard, Clemens said. The SWAT team entered and found Miguel with a gunshot wound as well as Mattix-Hatch's body. An 8-year-old in the apartment was unharmed.

Police didn't release Miguel's identity while he was in the hospital, because he had not yet been charged with a crime.

Should he have made it out of the hospital he would have been charged, Clemens said.

Story continues

An autopsy on Miguel has not been finalized.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man involved in violent family dispute dies in hospital