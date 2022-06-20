Man dies in hospital days after shooting on East 21st Street

Officials say a man has died several days after he was shot on Indy's east side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot around 6 p.m. on the 8800 block of East 21st Street Thursday. A man was discovered with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD.

He was pronounced dead Monday and identified as 46-year-old Elexis Washington, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Aggravated assault detectives responded to the scene Thursday, but IMPD homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Police have not released additional details and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact IMPD Detective Dustin Keedy at 317-327-3475 or Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov. Also, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

