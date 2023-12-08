Man dies at hospital after early morning shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

A man died at a hospital after being wounded in a shooting early Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, a police spokesperson said.

Officers responded about 3:30 a.m. Friday on a report of shots being fired in the 900 block of Greeley Avenue, which is north of Parallel Parkway near the Woodlawn Cemetery, Officer Jovanna Cheatum with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, said in a news release.

Officers found the victim who was being taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s major case unit is investigating the deadly shooting and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and might qualify for a reward.

The killing is the 22nd homicide so far this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star. There were 35 homicides by this time last year.