Man dies at the hospital after Friday shooting in Portsmouth

A man has died at a hospital after police say he was shot near a Walmart in Portsmouth.

According to police, emergency services were dispatched just after 2:30 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of Frederick Boulevard for reports of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a 23-year-old man with gunshot injuries. Police initially said his injuries were not life-threatening, but he later died at a hospital. His identity has not been released.

Police said Ahleesha Sykes, 19, was seen “running from the scene,” and she is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in the commission of a felony. Sykes and the victim knew each other, according to police, and the shooting was “domestic related.”

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com