Man dies at hospital from injuries suffered in early morning argument in Kansas City

A man died at a hospital early Friday after being injured during an argument in the East Community Team South neighborhood of Kansas City, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to a reported “cutting” shortly after 4 a.m. Friday at East 24th Street and Elmwood Avenue, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

There, officers found a man suffering from “bodily trauma.” They provided first aid until emergency medical workers arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died from the injuries, Carlisle said.

A preliminary investigation shows that the victim had been in an argument at the time of the homicide, Carlisle said.

No one was in custody and detectives were looking for a “person of interest.”

“We have no reason to believe there is an immediate risk to the public,” he said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were collecting evidence and speaking to any potential witnesses.

The killing is Kansas City’s 162nd homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 150 killings by this time last year, which ended as the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings.

This year’s number of homicides trails slightly behind Kansas City’s deadliest year. In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever recorded in Kansas City. There were 167 killings by this time in 2020.