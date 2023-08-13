Man dies in hospital after July beating in Southeast Albuquerque

Aug. 12—A man was taken off life support weeks after being found beaten in Southeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the death of Brian Singer, 35, is being investigated as a homicide. He said detectives recently learned that Singer had died.

Singer, who was apparently living on the streets, was one of three men arrested on July 11 after allegedly stealing a large amount of liquor from a Walgreens. The theft was caught on video by bystanders and made headlines at the time.

Second Judicial District Attorney Sam Bregman sought to charge the trio using a new law targeting organized retail crime with longer penalties.

Singer was released from jail a day after being booked, as prosecutors did not seek to detain him until trial in the property crime.

Gallegos said Singer was found by first responders days later, on July 17, near Kentucky and Acoma SE. He said Singer had been severely beaten and was taken to a hospital.

Gallegos said on July 26, hospital staff called police to report that Singer was on life support and hadn't been identified yet. He said an investigator went to the hospital and got fingerprints to identify him.

Singer died from his injuries on Aug. 4. Gallegos said anyone with information on the fatal beating is asked to call Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Crime Stoppers has offered a reward for information leading to an arrest.