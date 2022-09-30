Man dies in hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood

A man has died in the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood.

According to information from police, officers were called to the 600 block of N. St. Clair Street after a 911 call for shots fired.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to his wounds at the hospital a short time later.

No one is in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

