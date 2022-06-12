Man dies at hospital after shots were fired during an argument at Kansas City motel

A man died at a hospital after being shot during an argument early Sunday at the Crown Lodge on Missouri 350 highway in Kansas City, a police spokesman said.

The shooting occurred about 3:45 a.m. at the motel at 8500 E. Missouri 350 highway, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Responding officers were directed to the victim in the motel’s lobby and common area. They began rendering first aid and requested an ambulance. An emergency medical crew took the victim, who was a guest at the motel, to a hospital where he died hours later, Becchina said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim had been in a confrontation with another person which escalated into an argument. During the altercation, shots were fired and the victim was struck, Becchina said. The assailant fled the scene in an unknown direction.

After learning that the victim died later Sunday morning, homicide detectives took over the investigation.

The killing was the 69th homicide reported in Kansas City so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, the city had recorded 66 killings. Last year became the second deadliest year on record with 157 homicides, following a record of 182 killings in 2020.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.