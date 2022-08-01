Man dies at hospital after weekend shooting at Johnson County gas station

One man died at a hospital after being wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a gas station on College Boulevard in Overland Park, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 4:20 p.m. Sunday at a business in the 8600 block of College Boulevard and found a man who had been shot, said Capt. Keith Hruska, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where the man later died from his wounds, police said.

No suspect information was available.

Overland Park police did not identify the business. However, the shooting took place at the BP Gas Station at the corner of Antioch Road and College, according to media reports.

The killing is Overland Park’s fifth homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star. Last year, the city had one homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Overland Park Police at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).