Man dies at hospital after weekend shooting in Kansas City neighborhood

A man died at a hospital from injuries suffered in a shooting over the weekend in a Kansas City neighborhood, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to a report of shots being fired shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of South Benton Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

While en route, police were notified that a person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Drake said.

Emergency medical crews took the critically injured man to the hospital where he later died, Drake said.

Detectives and crime scene personnel collected evidence at the scene and canvassed the area looking for witnesses.

The killing is the is 48th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. There were 38 killings by this time last year, which ended as the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings, according to The Star’s data, which includes fatal police shootings.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever recorded in Kansas City. The next year was the third-deadliest, with 157 killings in 2021.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into Saturday’s shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information called into the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest.

The police department is working with Partners for Peace in its homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to residents affected by the homicides.