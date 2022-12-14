Man dies after hours-long standoff with Chatham County Police SWAT team

A man died of an undisclosed medical issue on Tuesday following an hours-long standoff with the Chatham County Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin.

According to a CCPD press release, the standoff began on Tuesday at 1:24 p.m. At that time, CCPD officers had dispatched to a residence in the 30-block of Ft. Argyle Court for an adult male having mental health issues. The man had a gun and refused to leave the residence.

The Chatham County SWAT Team deployed pepper balls into the residence, after which the man opened fire, striking several law enforcement vehicles and nearby homes. Officers did not return fire, and there were no injuries, according to the press release.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley responds to questions during a press conference on Monday November 21, 2022 at Chatham County Police Headquarters.Human remains, believed to be those of Quinton Simon were found in the landfill on Friday.

The Savannah Police Department SWAT Team assisted with trying to draw the man from his residence. When those negotiations failed, SWAT Team members entered the residence and took the man into custody just before 8 p.m.

A member of the Savannah Police Department S.W.A.T. team walks across West Congress Street during active shooter training.

Several minutes after the suspect was taken into custody, he began experiencing a medical issue . A Chatham Emergency Services EMS team and ambulance crew already on the scene rendered medical assistance. The man was transported to Memorial University Medical Center for treatment, where he later died.

According to the CCPD press release, the CCPD has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death, in accordance with its Standard Operating Policies and Procedures.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Man dies after hours-long standoff with Chatham County SWAT team