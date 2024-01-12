Man dies after house fire — now his niece is charged with murder, Alabama cops say

A 44-year-old man died of his injuries more than a week after he was pulled from his burning home, Alabama police said.

Now, his niece is charged with capital murder.

The Tarrant Fire Department rescued Otis Jones Jr. from the flames shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 28, police said. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and an arson investigation began.

Jones died Jan. 5 at the hospital, the Birmingham Police Department said in a news release.

An autopsy performed by the Jefferson County medical examiner revealed homicide was the manner of death.

His 32-year-old niece, Keechaundra Cook, was with him when his house “became engulfed in flames,” police said, and she became a person of interest in the investigation.

Police learned Jan. 10 that Cook was in custody for other charges in a nearby jurisdiction, and they made plans to interview her. The next day, police announced they had obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Cook is being transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where she’ll be held without bond on a charge of capital murder (arson), police said.

Jones’ death marks Birmingham’s third murder investigation of 2024, police said.

