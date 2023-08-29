Man dies in hull of ship as toxic gas prevents rescue at shipyard, Florida cops say

Mark Price
·1 min read
0
Street View image from March 2023. © 2023 Google

One Florida shipbuilder died in the gas-filled hull of a ship, and a co-worker was hospitalized after he tried to rescue him, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The second man survived after a third co-worker pulled him unconscious from the hull, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, at a shipyard in Palatka, about 60 miles southwest of Jacksonville.

“Harrison Phipps, 40, was fabricating with welding equipment when he stopped responding. A second worker, Peter Olmeda, 35, said he heard Phipps ‘pass out’ from possible exposure to poisonous gas and went to help,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Olmeda reached Phipps, but he was also rendered unconscious. A third worker, Lucas Nunez, ran to help and was able to pull Olmeda out of the ship, but was unable to reach Phipps. Olmeda was taken to HCA Putnam Hospital and is expected to recover.”

First responders used a hoist to remove Phipps from the hull and he was taken to a hospital. However, he could not be revived.

Nunez was also taken to a hospital “for medical clearance,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office has launched an investigation. However, Phipps’ death “appears accidental in nature and there is no indication of foul play,” officials said.

“The medical examiner responded to the scene and will conduct an autopsy to determine manner of death,” officials said. “OSHA was contacted and will handle the workplace safety investigation.”

Worker dies after he falls into concrete mixer and gets trapped, Florida deputies say

Man crushed when 6,000 pounds of lumber spills off forklift at Florida port, cops say

Lightning strikes man seconds before he plunges off roof and dies, Florida cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Why Putin may help Trump again

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may try to help Joe Biden's 2024 adversary by putting upward pressure on US gasoline prices.

  • German Bionic targets healthcare workers with new exosuit

    The other is manual labor -- jobs that require lifting heavy payloads and managing unwieldly tools, be it warehouse work or construction. Of course, these aren’t the only jobs that are hard on the human body.

  • This $10 shampoo is the industry’s best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness: 'It’s a miracle, actually!'

    There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.

  • Donor sperm can help men who struggle with infertility become dads. Here's what the process is like.

    "Whether or not they share my DNA isn’t the end-all, be-all," one man tells Yahoo Life.

  • Today only, save $55 on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — it's only $105

    You have a few more hours to save big on this little guy. Plus: The 12-inch version is on sale too — over $130 off!

  • Yahoo Sports AM: A look inside SMU's Hail Mary

    Your morning tour of everything that's anything in sports.

  • Calm's new Sleep Story is narrated by TikTok’s text-to-speech voice artist

    Calm is introducing a new Sleep Story that is narrated by the voice behind TikTok's text-to-speech voice, the company announced on Tuesday. Kat Callaghan, a Canadian radio host and voiceover artist who voices the perky and robot-like voice on TikTok, worked with Calm to help users drift off to sleep in a new Sleep Story. The new Sleep Story, called "Once Upon a TikTok Tale," takes listeners on an immersive journey where Callaghan describes a series of dreamy locations based on surreal, sleepy versions of popular TikTok trends.

  • Quantum Machines' next-gen quantum control solution that can scale beyond 1,000 qubits

    Tel Aviv-based Quantum Machines today announced the OPX1000, the latest iteration of its quantum controller. Built for large-scale quantum computers, the OPX1000 can control 1,000 qubits and more, well beyond what its predecessors the OPX and OPX+ controllers could handle. Quantum Machine's controllers have allowed many of the leading quantum computer manufacturers to deliver on the existing roadmaps.

  • Google just made it a lot easier for people to begin automating their smart home

    Plus, its script editor gets its first new features.

  • Redwood Materials raises $1B to expand US battery supply chain

    Redwood Materials, the battery recycling startup founded by former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel, has raised over $1 billion in a Series D round at a post-money valuation of over $5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. The raise brings Redwood's total equity capital to $2 billion. The company says it will use the funds to continue building capacity, expanding domestic battery supply chain, and allowing customers to buy battery materials -- like lithium, nickel and cobalt -- made in the U.S. for the first time.

  • Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Damian Lillard, other NBA stars take offense to Noah Lyles' 'world champion' take

    “I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?"

  • Google's Duet AI becomes a meeting assistant, doc summarizer, and chat companion

    Google's Duet AI, its generative AI-powered helper, is now becoming generally available to any organization using Google Workspace the company announced today at its Google Cloud Next event. The AI helper, previously in testing with thousands of companies, will gain new capabilities, being able to act as a meeting assistant, a chatbot you can communicate with Google Chat, a document summarizer, and a way to add more personalization to Gmail's smart replies, among other things. One of Duet AI's features allows it to create presentations for you using text, charts, and images, based on relevant content in your Google Drive and Gmail.

  • Google introduces GKE Enterprise to help companies manage complex Kubernetes environments

    Google launched Kubernetes back in 2014 as an open source project to help manage containers. Over time, as it has become a cloud native mainstay, the company has continued to support the open source project, while offering its own commercial version called GKE (short for Google Kubernetes Engine). Today, at Google Cloud Next, the company launched a new enterprise version of GKE.

  • Google Colab gains an enterprise tier

    Google Colaboratory (Colab for short), Google’s service designed to allow anyone to write and execute arbitrary Python code through a browser, including code to run AI apps, is gaining an enterprise tier. Called Colab Enterprise, the new offering combines Colab notebooks -- the environment where developers write Python code -- with what Google describes as "enterprise-level security" and "compliance support capabilities."

  • ControlRooms.ai raises $10M for industrial manufacturing troubleshooting platform

    Industrial manufacturers face, on average, about 800 hours of unplanned downtime every year, or more than 15 hours per week, according to a recent report. The cost of unexpected troubleshooting, estimated at $50 billion yearly, results in lower productivity and lost revenue. Most companies are still manually troubleshooting, but ControlRooms.ai.

  • Amazon acquires Fig, a startup building autocomplete for the command line

    Amazon has acquired Fig, a Y Combinator (YC) alum that has been setting out to turbo-charge the command line terminal. In a blog post published yesterday, CEO and cofounder Brendan Falk said that Amazon was acquiring Fig's technology, while its employees -- including two cofounders -- would be joining Amazon's cloud subsidiary AWS. Founded out of San Francisco in 2020, Fig had raised a little north of $2 million in funding, which means that Amazon is unlikely to have broken the bank for the startup.

  • Google Cloud's new Cross-Cloud Network makes it easier to connect applications across clouds

    At its Cloud Next conference today, Google Cloud announced Cross-Cloud Network, a new feature that will make life easier for these businesses. Cross-Cloud Network is a global networking platform that, in Google's words, was "designed to enable customers to gain access to Google services more easily from any cloud." Among other things, Google promises that using Cross-Cloud Network will reduce network latency by 35 percent and total cost of ownership by 40 percent, compared to connecting applications without routing the traffic over Google's network.

  • Google's new A3 GPU supercomputer with Nvidia H100 GPUs will be generally available next month

    Despite their $30,000+ price, Nvidia's H100 GPUs are a hot commodity -- to the point where they are typically back-ordered. Earlier this year, Google Cloud announced the private preview launch of its H100-powered A3 GPU virtual machines, which combines Nvidia's chips with Google's custom-designed 200 Gpbs Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). Now, at its Cloud Next conference, Google announced that it will launch the A3 into general availability next month.

  • It's time to accelerate integration of commercial space tech into the US Department of Defense

    Commercial space capabilities are playing a crucial role in providing Ukraine an advantage in its fight against Russian aggression. Commercial systems are proving resilience and complicating Russia’s moves. Data from commercial systems is easy to share because it is unclassified.

  • Eldercare robot ElliQ nabs another $25 million in funding

    The Israeli firm announced a $36 million Series B in the early days of the pandemic, and now it’s adding another $25 million. The new raise, which includes $20 million in venture capital and $5 million in venture debt, brings its total raise up to $83 million. The round was led by Toyota’s Woven Capital growth funding, along with participation from Toyota Ventures, OurCrowd and Western Technology Investment.