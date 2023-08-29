Man dies in hull of ship as toxic gas prevents rescue at shipyard, Florida cops say

One Florida shipbuilder died in the gas-filled hull of a ship, and a co-worker was hospitalized after he tried to rescue him, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The second man survived after a third co-worker pulled him unconscious from the hull, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, at a shipyard in Palatka, about 60 miles southwest of Jacksonville.

“Harrison Phipps, 40, was fabricating with welding equipment when he stopped responding. A second worker, Peter Olmeda, 35, said he heard Phipps ‘pass out’ from possible exposure to poisonous gas and went to help,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Olmeda reached Phipps, but he was also rendered unconscious. A third worker, Lucas Nunez, ran to help and was able to pull Olmeda out of the ship, but was unable to reach Phipps. Olmeda was taken to HCA Putnam Hospital and is expected to recover.”

First responders used a hoist to remove Phipps from the hull and he was taken to a hospital. However, he could not be revived.

Nunez was also taken to a hospital “for medical clearance,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office has launched an investigation. However, Phipps’ death “appears accidental in nature and there is no indication of foul play,” officials said.

“The medical examiner responded to the scene and will conduct an autopsy to determine manner of death,” officials said. “OSHA was contacted and will handle the workplace safety investigation.”

Worker dies after he falls into concrete mixer and gets trapped, Florida deputies say

Man crushed when 6,000 pounds of lumber spills off forklift at Florida port, cops say

Lightning strikes man seconds before he plunges off roof and dies, Florida cops say