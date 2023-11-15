Man dies in hunting blind fire

A 75-year-old man died after his hunting blind caught fire Wednesday.

Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about 10:35 a.m. from the man's grandson saying he found his grandfather severely burned and possible deceased. They were hunting in the 4600 block of Freiburger Road in Argyle Township, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies along with the Argyle Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

The grandson told first responders he had heard some loud pops, and believed it was his grandfather shooting a deer. Then he saw smoke coming from the area and went to his grandfather's blind which he found on fire

A portable propane heater may be the cause of the fire, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were assisted by the Sandusky Police Department. The case remains under investigation by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, Sanilac County Medical Examiners Office, and the Michigan State Police Fire Marshals Division.

