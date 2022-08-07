Man dies from injuries after being bludgeoned with metal pole in downtown Seattle

Seattle police detectives are requesting murder charges for a 48-year-old man after a man he bludgeoned with a metal pole died from his injuries.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was working an emphasis patrol near the intersection of Third Avenue and Pike Street when he saw the suspect deliver several strikes to the 66-year-old victim’s head with a large metal pole.

The victim reportedly then fell to the ground, where he laid unresponsive.

Several additional police units responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Police rendered aid to the victim before transferring care to Seattle Fire Department medics who transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim died from his injuries at the hospital on Saturday.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail, where he remains in custody.