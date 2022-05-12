Man dies of injuries after 'dispute' at Ontario Beach Park, deputies say

Monroe County sheriff's deputies say that a man died Wednesday night following an incident at Ontario Beach Park.

Just before 8 p.m., deputies in the area encountered a man at the park who was "significantly injured" in some sort of physical altercation, said Deputy Brendan Hurley. As deputies assisted the injured man, witnessed pointed out a person of interest who appeared to be leaving the scene, he said.

Deputies located that person and detained him for questioning, Hurley said.

The injured man, who was 30, was taken to an area hospital where he died, Hurley said. Further details about the man were not released.

Deputies believe that what occurred in the park was an isolated incident, "a dispute between two parties."

Deputies are investigating the incident. Rochester police officers assisted deputies on scene.

Ontario Beach Park, a 39-acre county park located in Charlotte next to Lake Ontario, will be open Thursday morning, Hurley said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man dies after 'dispute' at Ontario Beach Park