Man dies of injuries after late night shooting in Chesapeake

A man died after a Tuesday night shooting in Chesapeake.

Just before midnight, police responded to the area of Grady Crescent, an apartment community near the Interstate 464-Poindexter Street interchange. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

One person was detained and charges may be pending, police said.

