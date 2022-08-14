Man dies from injuries after shootout on Orchid Street

At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, the Atlantic Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Orchid street. When they arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital; but efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

Currently, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide and crime scene detectives are conducting their initial investigation by canvassing the area for witnesses that may have information regarding the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call the JSO non-emergency number at 630-0500

or crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

or they can submit an email via jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

